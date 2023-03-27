iOS 16.4 Adds Support for PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

by

The iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and tvOS 16.4 updates add support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, allowing it to be used with Apple devices.

dualsense edge ios support
Though it launched in January, Apple devices have not supported the new PlayStation controller until now, with a number of PlayStation users complaining about a lack of support just last month.

Sony introduced the DualSense Edge back in October. It is designed to be "ultra-customizable," featuring standard, high dome, and low dome caps, half dome back buttons, and lever back buttons so pro gamers can swap out their controls.

The buttons on the back are a new addition compared to the standard DualSense, as are the updated joysticks and trigger buttons. The controller also supports profiles with preset controls for different games. Priced at $199 in the United States, the controller includes a braided USB-C cable, a connector housing, and a dedicated carrying case. It is similar to the Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller.

