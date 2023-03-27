iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 Gain Multiple New Shortcut Action Options

The iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, and watchOS 9.4 updates add a long list of new actions and improvements to the dedicated Shortcuts app that is available on Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.



There's now a Find Books action for locating content in the Books app, along with an Intercom action for sending announcements to HomePods in your home through iOS devices. There are dedicated actions for activating always-on display on supported devices, and on the Mac, there are options for logging out and putting a Mac to sleep.

Find Books searches your library for books or PDFs matching a given title, author, genre, purchase date, or content type on iOS and macOS

Intercom broadcasts announcements to your home on iOS and watchOS

Set VPN connects, disconnects, or sets the On Demand setting for any VPN on iOS and macOS

Set AirDrop Receiving sets the AirDrop Receiving preference to Everyone, Contacts Only, or Nobody on iOS and macOS

Set Stage Manager enables or disables and changes the settings for ‌Stage Manager‌ on iPadOS and macOS

Set Announce Notifications toggles the Announce Notifications setting on iOS and watchOS

Set Silence Unknown Callers toggles the Silence Unknown Callers setting on iOS

Set Night Shift and Set True Tone toggle the display settings on iOS and macOS

Set Always-On Display toggles the Always-On Display on supported iOS devices

Find Apps finds and filters apps installed on macOS

Find Displays finds and filters displays on macOS

Shut Down, Restart, and Lock Display are now available on iOS and macOS

Log Out, Sleep and Put Display to Sleep are now available on macOS

Several actions have also been updated. Find Photos, for example, can be used to find screen recordings, and the Get Device action can now show the OS build number.

Move Window now allows moving a window to a display on macOS

Ask for Input has a new "Allow Multiple Lines" option, which can be disabled for single-line text input

Find ‌Photos‌ can now find screen recordings

Find Contacts now filters by birthday more accurately

Get Device Details can now get the OS build number

Get Device Details now rounds numbers, including the current battery level, volume, and brightness, to remove unnecessary decimal digits

Set Playback Destination now works when run from Siri

Play Music once again resumes currently playing music if no music is passed as input

Run AppleScript can now produce dictionaries as output from AppleScript records

Nothing now produces a variable with zero items, instead of producing no variable at all

Repeat can now be set to run 0 times

These actions and updated action options can be found in the Shortcuts app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watch models running iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and watchOS 9.4, respectively.