Apple Stops Allowing Sprint iPhone Activations, Removes Sprint References From Online Store

Apple is no longer allowing customers who purchase an iPhone, cellular iPad, or Apple Watch to activate a device with now-defunct mobile carrier Sprint. Apple has also removed remaining references to Sprint from its online store.



When checking out with a new purchase, Sprint is no longer an option for connectivity, a change that Apple appears to have implemented today. Prior to now, Sprint customers were still technically able to activate Sprint devices through the T-Mobile network, and Apple listed Sprint carrier deals.

Given that T-Mobile completed its Sprint merger back in 2020, it is likely that this change will not affect many people. Many Sprint customers have already been transitioned to T-Mobile accounts and are no longer technically Sprint customers, but there may still be some individuals out there who have not yet completed the transfer over to T-Mobile.

Sprint customers have technically been using the T-Mobile network since shortly after the acquisition, as T-Mobile began incorporating Sprint spectrum into its network in April 2020.

Former Sprint customers who are experiencing issues related to their service should contact T-Mobile for help as they will need to move their Sprint accounts to T-Mobile to activate their devices.

