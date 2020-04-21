T-Mobile 5G Gets Boost as Sprint Network Merging Kicks Off
The merger between T-Mobile and Sprint in the United States was completed at the beginning of April, and the two companies are wasting no time combining their networks.
T-Mobile today announced that Sprint's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum is now live in parts of Philadelphia and is coming soon to New York City, adding "critical depth and additional speed" to T-Mobile's 5G network.
With the addition, T-Mobile users in New York will be the first to be able to access low-band, mid-band, and mmWave 5G. Later this month, current Sprint customers who have a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphone will be able to tap into T-Mobile's 5G network in 5,000 cities and towns across the United States.
This marks the first giant step toward supercharging the Un-carrier's nationwide 5G network by beginning to combine the assets of T-Mobile and Sprint, just weeks after completing their merger. The company's unique combination of low, mid and high-band mmWave spectrum makes T-Mobile the only company with the resources to create a transformative network capable of driving innovation across the country and providing people in cities and rural areas with a 5G network the other guys can't match.
As of now, Sprint customers can roam on the T-Mobile network, providing access to more than double the number of LTE sites than on Sprint's network alone, expanding cellular availability to everywhere T-Mobile's network covers.
They're not going to be integrated, the plan is to eventually shutdown the Sprint network where the coverage overlaps and reuse the spectrum on existing T-Mobile sites. That's what happened when Sprint bought Nextel, when T-Mobile bought MetroPCS, and when Cingular bought AT&T Wireless.
Can’t begin to imagine how complicated it is to integrate 2 networks. Especially with something as finicky as signal waves