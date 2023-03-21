iOS 16.4 Adds Voice Isolation for Cellular Phone Calls

by

The iOS 16.4 update that is set to be released to the public in the near future includes voice isolation for cellular calls, according to notes that Apple shared today.

voice isolation
Apple says that Voice Isolation will prioritize your voice and block out the ambient noise around you, making for clearer phone calls where you can better hear the person you're chatting with and vice versa.

Voice Isolation has been available for VoIP calls that use FaceTime, WhatsApp, and other apps on devices running iOS 15 or macOS Monterey or later, and it is designed to significantly improve microphone quality when on calls by cutting down on background noise. Until now, it was not available for cellular conversations, with Apple offering no way to improve call quality.

On a ‌FaceTime‌ call, Voice Isolation can be enabled by activating control center, tapping on the Mic Mode option, and choosing the Voice Isolation option, so the feature may be able to be activated in a similar way for voice calls.

Other iOS 16.4 features include new emojis, Push Notifications for web apps, bug fixes for HomeKit, Crash Detection optimizations, and more.

Top Rated Comments

cdsapplefan Avatar
cdsapplefan
20 minutes ago at 11:11 am

Wow! such a useful feature. This should have been released a long time ago. We also need Cellular Phone Call Recording Feature.
Only the government CIA , NSA is allowed to do that
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Franjelisco Avatar
Franjelisco
22 minutes ago at 11:08 am

Wow! such a useful feature. This should have been released a long time ago. We also need Cellular Phone Call Recording Feature.
nahh that won't happen due to legal reasons in many countries...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sith_lord Avatar
Sith_lord
26 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Finally!!! It irked the hell out of me that voice isolation is supported for every other form of voice calls besides cellular. Which I use the most, and I am sure others do to. I don't get why they didn't release this support at launch of the voice isolation feature.

This will greatly increase the clarity of calls between iphone users overall. This update should also dramatically increase voice clarity while using airpods!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
123 Avatar
123
22 minutes ago at 11:09 am

We also need Cellular Phone Call Recording Feature.
This will never be implemented for privacy reasons.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
centauratlas Avatar
centauratlas
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am

If we can save voicemails why can't we save phone call recordings?
I think the difference is that you know a voicemail is being recorded whereas unless the implementation some type of notification at the start (Eg. “This phone call is being recorded” plus beeps) you don’t know whether a call is.
?

Some places only need one party consent. Others need two or all.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
18 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Can you hear me now?

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
