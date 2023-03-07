Deals: AirPods Pro 2 on Sale for Best Price of the Year So Far at $199.99 ($49 Off)

Verizon has returned with the first discount on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've tracked in about a month, marking the headphones down to $199.99, from $249.00. This remains the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've seen so far in 2023, with the previous sale coming from Amazon.

As of now, only Verizon is offering the AirPods Pro 2 at this price. You can also get free two-day shipping on orders over $49 if you live within the contiguous United States. Additionally, if your local Verizon store has stock, there's the option of picking up the AirPods Pro 2 in store.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology than the previous generation, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Overall, the earphones are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem.

