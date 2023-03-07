Deals: AirPods Pro 2 on Sale for Best Price of the Year So Far at $199.99 ($49 Off)
Verizon has returned with the first discount on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've tracked in about a month, marking the headphones down to $199.99, from $249.00. This remains the best price on the AirPods Pro 2 that we've seen so far in 2023, with the previous sale coming from Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
As of now, only Verizon is offering the AirPods Pro 2 at this price. You can also get free two-day shipping on orders over $49 if you live within the contiguous United States. Additionally, if your local Verizon store has stock, there's the option of picking up the AirPods Pro 2 in store.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology than the previous generation, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Overall, the earphones are similar in design to the original AirPods Pro, featuring a rounded design with silicone ear tips and a short stem.
We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
