Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to developers for testing purposes, with the new software update coming a week after the release of the second macOS 13.3 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 adopts the same new emoji characters that are in iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, including pink heart, light blue heart, left and right hand, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, pea pod, finger, and more.

The update adds the new HomeKit architecture that was initially removed from iOS 16.2 and its sister updates, and the revised version should have fewer bugs that affect ‌HomeKit‌ setups.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 will go through multiple rounds of beta testing, with Apple planning to release it in the spring.