Microsoft Announces Outlook for Mac is Now Free to Use

by

Microsoft today announced that its Outlook app for Mac is now free to use, with a Microsoft 365 subscription or license no longer necessary.

Outlook Mac
Outlook supports multiple email providers, including Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo Mail, and others, with a unified inbox and universal search functionality available. As noted by The Verge, the app has been optimized for Macs with Apple silicon chips.

Microsoft redesigned Outlook on macOS in 2020, and the app supports Notification Center widgets, Handoff between macOS and iOS, and more.

Outlook for Mac is available for free on the Mac App Store.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Hmmm, nothing is free, probably phones home a lot with all your data.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rm5 Avatar
rm5
8 minutes ago at 10:08 am

Is this better than the default Apple mail client?
FAR BETTER! I use Outlook on my MacBook... it's just better all around!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bhall110 Avatar
bhall110
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
So they can have more of my data no thank you.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
5 minutes ago at 10:11 am
The only place I use Outlook is where they pay me enough not to complain about it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagjohn Avatar
hagjohn
10 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Its nice but it takes up the whole screen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
enterthemerdaverse Avatar
enterthemerdaverse
8 minutes ago at 10:07 am

Hmmm, nothing is free, probably phones home a lot with all your data.
Yes, obviously they all want your emails to train their bots now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.4 for iPhone Coming Soon With These 5 New Features

Saturday March 4, 2023 10:39 am PST by
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April. Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more. 1. New...
Read Full Article
Mac Pro Fifteen Inch Air Yellow iphone 14 Triptych Feature

Rumor Recap: New Apple Products to Expect in March to April, Including Yellow iPhone 14

Friday March 3, 2023 1:02 pm PST by
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option. Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Read Full Article163 comments
iPhone 14 Yellow Mock 2 2

Sources: Apple Planning Product Briefing Next Week as iPhone 14 Rumored to Launch in Yellow

Friday March 3, 2023 7:35 am PST by
Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in Yellow this spring, according to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. However, we cannot independently confirm if the Weibo account has a proven track record. Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. Apple announced new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series ...
Read Full Article146 comments
top stories 4mar2023

Top Stories: Yellow iPhone 14 Next Week?, iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 15 Rumors, and More

Saturday March 4, 2023 6:00 am PST by
It looks like we could be seeing another Apple product introduction as soon as next week, and based on rumors and the timing, it appears it might be a new iPhone color. We're also continuing to hear rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup coming later this year and even a fourth-generation iPhone SE, so read on for all the details on these stories and more! Sources: Apple Planning Product...
Read Full Article34 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Could Feature Solid-State Unified Volume Rocker, Mute Button Instead of Switch

Friday March 3, 2023 4:05 am PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that a handful of design changes are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, but one that until now has gone under the radar is the possibility that the volume controls on the side of the device will be a single unified rocker button. As noted by YouTuber ZoneOfTech on Twitter, Apple typically uses two pins to attach each button to the chassis, but ...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Mock Feature Buttonless

iPhone 15 Pro's Next-Gen Chip Capabilities Expected to Spark Upgrade Demand Among Current iPhone Owners

Thursday March 2, 2023 4:08 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may spark a "replacement demand" among owners of older iPhones, due to the significant improvements enabled by the A17 processor, Apple's first iPhone chip based on TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process. That's according to suppliers involved in Apple's iPhone supply chain. Quoting from the latest DigiTimes industry report: TSMC's N3E (3nm...
Read Full Article247 comments