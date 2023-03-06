Microsoft Announces Outlook for Mac is Now Free to Use

Microsoft today announced that its Outlook app for Mac is now free to use, with a Microsoft 365 subscription or license no longer necessary.



Outlook supports multiple email providers, including Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo Mail, and others, with a unified inbox and universal search functionality available. As noted by The Verge, the app has been optimized for Macs with Apple silicon chips.

Microsoft redesigned Outlook on macOS in 2020, and the app supports Notification Center widgets, Handoff between macOS and iOS, and more.

Outlook for Mac is available for free on the Mac App Store.