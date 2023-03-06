Deals: Samsung Taking Up to $600 off Select Monitors in New Sale
Samsung has kicked off a new sale on monitors, memory, and storage, which is set to end on March 12. During this event you'll find discounts on 4K Samsung monitors, as well as a few internal and external SSDs.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
These sales have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes in order to see the discounts. Samsung is focusing on gaming monitors for this event, including the curved 49-inch Odyssey monitor and the smaller 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitor.
Monitors
- 32-inch ViewFinity 4K UHD Monitor - $289.99, down from $339.99
- 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor M7 - $379.99, down from $499.99
- 49-inch Odyssey QLED Curved Monitor - $899.99, down from $1,199.99
- 32-inch Odyssey 4K UHD Curved Monitor - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99
- 49-inch Odyssey Quantum Mini-LED Monitor - $1,699.99, down from $2,299.99
Storage
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
