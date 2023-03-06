Deals: Samsung Taking Up to $600 off Select Monitors in New Sale

Samsung has kicked off a new sale on monitors, memory, and storage, which is set to end on March 12. During this event you'll find discounts on 4K Samsung monitors, as well as a few internal and external SSDs.

These sales have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes in order to see the discounts. Samsung is focusing on gaming monitors for this event, including the curved 49-inch Odyssey monitor and the smaller 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitor.

Monitors

Storage

