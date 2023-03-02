Apple to Spend 1 Billion Euros on Munich Silicon Design Center Expansion

Apple has announced an additional 1 billion euro investment in German engineering over the next six years as part of its Silicon Design Center expansion in central Munich.



Apple says the investment will go towards the design and construction of a "state-of-the-art research facility" at Seidlstrasse, where Apple's R&D teams can "come together in new ways, enhancing collaboration and innovation."



"Our R&D teams in Munich are critical to our efforts to develop products delivering greater performance, efficiency, and power savings," said Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. "The expansion of our European Silicon Design Centre will enable an even closer collaboration between our more than 2,000 engineers in Bavaria working on breakthrough innovations, including custom silicon designs, power management chips, and future wireless technologies."

In addition to Apple's new Seidlstrasse facility, teams will occupy several additional R&D spaces at Denisstrasse and Marsstrasse as part of the Silicon Design Center expansion. The three new sites are located across the street from Apple's recently opened R&D facility at Karlstrasse. Together with engineering sites at Arnulfstrasse and Hackerbrücke, the new facilities form Apple's European Silicon Design Center, centrally located in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.



The announcement builds on Apple's previous 1 billion euro investment commitment from 2021, when Apple established Munich as the headquarters of its European Silicon Design Center.

Apple says it has spent over 18 billion euros with more than 800 German companies, supporting job creation, community development, and workforce opportunities throughout the country over the past five years.