Apple Executive Hints at Apple Silicon Mac Pro and Ongoing Focus on Apple Watch Battery Life

Apple Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing Bob Borchers has alluded to the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro and the company's focus on the Apple Watch's battery life in a new interview with India Today.



When asked if Apple still intends to pursue its announced plan to transition all Macs to Apple silicon, Borchers reaffirmed Apple's "clear goal to transition fully" to its own chips, seemingly hinting that the Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ is still in the pipeline.

We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We've been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do.

Amid discussion about how Apple motivated the wider computing industry to refocus on efficiency over performance, Borchers seemed to concede that the Apple Watch is a device that would benefit greatly from better battery life. He added that the issue of the Apple Watch's battery life is an area of ongoing attention at Apple. One of several answers to address the problem, Borchers believes, is fast charging. Apple apparently continues to explore how it can balance features, such as real-time health and fitness tracking, and battery life on the device.

Borchers also discussed Apple's rationale behind offering both the high-end Mac mini and the Mac Studio, explaining that one delivers a small form factor, while the other offers the flexibility of additional connectivity.