Reddit App Now Lets You Search Comments on Posts Directly From the Search Bar

Reddit's official app now provides users with the ability to search for comments within a specific post directly from the search bar.



After updating to version 2023.08.0 of the iOS app, when viewing a post, users can now search within the comments of that post, rather than all of Reddit. The developers describe it like so:



We've been listening to your feedback and you can now search comments within a post on desktop, iOS, and Android apps. So what does this mean? You don't have to "cmd-f" on the post page anymore and you can search comment threads without expanding them. No more long scrolling sessions — quickly get to the parts of the conversation you're looking for and jump in where you want.

Reddit says the feature is now available on desktop, iOS, and Android. The tool builds upon the ability to get search results from replies to original posts, which Reddit introduced in April last year.



In addition, Reddit says it has improved its subreddit search algorithm so that it now delivers a larger number of and more relevant subreddits for most searches. Improvements have also been made to the autocomplete function, which should make it easier to search for communities without having to type in the exact name to find relevant results, according to the developers.