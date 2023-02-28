Google Chrome's Latest Optimizations Let You Watch YouTube for 18 Hours on the M2 MacBook Pro

The latest version of the Google Chrome browser designed for Macs includes optimizations that are designed to preserve battery life. In a blog post shared today, Google says that with a single full charge, a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro running Chrome can be used to browse the internet for 17 hours or watch YouTube for 18 hours.
With improvements to Energy Saver mode, browsing time is extended for another 30 minutes by reducing unnecessary background tasks, and while Google uses the M2 MacBook Pro as an example, the company says that those using older Macs will also see performance gains.
To boost battery life, Google made changes that include tuning iframes to consume less energy, tweaking JavaScript timers to wake the CPU less often, streamlining data structures to optimize access, and eliminating unnecessary redraws.
Google plans to continue to optimize Energy Saver mode in the future. The Chrome browser for Macs can be downloaded from Google's website, with the 110 version released last week.
Top Rated Comments
We do need Low Power Mode on Mac OS.
Apple’s low power mode can’t be touched by Google LOL
https://9to5google.com/2022/10/03/extreme-battery-saver-pixel-how-to/
It’s an awesome feature! I enabled it and it immediately gave me a quote of 19 1/2 hours of battery life remaining!
It basically disables every single app except system apps (unless you have applications on a preset list) with the ability to re-enable applications to be able to use (by tapping on the app) when you need to use them and it has a timer where it disables background activity for those apps (that you temporarily enabled) after a certain timeframe which is around three minutes - it gives you a notification that it’s doing so and gives you the ability to pause the disabling of background activity for an additional five minutes
I pretty much only use a few applications on a regular basis and is feature is so useful to me that I am pretty much going to always use it
The one reason I use my Google pixel is because it has unlimited photo back up with T-Mobile and I don’t have to use up my iCloud storage when backing up my pictures that I take on the pixel
It would be awesome if Apple brought this feature to both the iOS, iPadOS and MacOS to give users the option to get much greater battery life then they would otherwise get if they did not have a feature like this