Kuo: Apple No Longer Planning to Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Year

Apple has informed suppliers that it has canceled plans to release a fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo previously said that the fourth-generation iPhone SE would be canceled or postponed, but he now firmly believes that the device has been canceled.

In a post on Medium today, Kuo said that Apple planned to introduce its first in-house 5G chip in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, but that is obviously no longer expected to happen since the device is apparently canceled. Instead, Kuo believes that Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm for 5G chips in 2024, including for the iPhone 16 series.