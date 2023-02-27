Apple Discontinued the Newton 25 Years Ago Today

by

Apple discontinued the Newton personal digital assistant (PDA) 25 years ago today via press release, marking the start of the company's renewed focus on the Mac.

apple newton
The Newton came with a stylus, ran Newton OS, and was the first PDA to offer handwriting recognition. The device could be used to take notes, store contacts, manage calendars, send faxes, and more. In some ways, it was a precursor to other handheld Apple products like the iPhone and iPad, with its second-generation model even being the first major device from the company designed by Sir Jony Ive.

Apple started developing the Newton in 1987 and shipped the first devices in August 1993, spending $100 million on its development. Production officially came to an end on February 27, 1998. Steve Jobs decided to discontinue the Newton less than a year after he returned to the company in 1997. The original press release announcing the device's discontinuation reads:

Apple Computer, Inc. today announced it will discontinue further development of the Newton operating system and Newton OS-based products, including the MessagePad 2100 and eMate 300.

"This decision is consistent with our strategy to focus all of our software development resources on extending the Macintosh operating system," said Steve Jobs, Apple's interim CEO. "To realize our ambitious plans we must focus all of our efforts in one direction."

Apple is committed to affordable mobile computing, pioneered by the eMate, and will be serving this market with Mac OS-based products beginning in 1999.

Apple will continue to market and sell its current inventory of MessagePad 2100 and eMate 300 computers, as well as to provide support for their installed base of users. The Company is committed to working with its customers and developers to ensure a smooth transition to Mac OS-based products.

Apple Computer, Inc. ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II, and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Apple is now recommitted to its original mission - to bring the best personal computing products and support to students, educators, designers, scientists, engineers, businesspersons and consumers in over 140 countries around the world.

The Newton had problems translating handwritten notes into text upon launch, leading to a wave of negative reviews and ridicule by the media. While the release of Newton OS 2.0 in March 1996 substantially improved the handwriting recognition feature, the Newton continued to be overshadowed by its initial poor reception, leading to the inevitable discontinuation of the device. Only an estimated 200,000 were ever sold.

Tag: Newton

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Wednesday February 22, 2023 9:37 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. So far, rumors suggest the Pro models will have at least eight exclusive features that will not be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as outlined below. An overview of the eight features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with...
Read Full Article
iphone passcode green

Apple Responds to Report About Thieves Spying on iPhone Passcodes to 'Steal Your Entire Digital Life'

Friday February 24, 2023 11:15 am PST by
An in-depth report published today by The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen highlights instances of thieves spying on a victim's iPhone passcode before stealing the device in order to gain access to the device, data, and money. All of the victims interviewed said their iPhones were stolen while they were out socializing at bars and other public places at night. Some...
Read Full Article547 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

New MacBook Air Rumored to Launch in April With These 5 New Features

Friday February 24, 2023 1:10 pm PST by
Apple plans to release a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display in April, according to display industry analyst Ross Young. The laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. While we wait for the new MacBook Air to be announced, we have recapped five new features that have been rumored or are likely to be included. 15-Inch...
Read Full Article147 comments
ice universe iphone 15 pro max cad render

iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Have Thinner Camera Bump and Smaller Footprint [Updated]

Saturday February 25, 2023 3:48 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array, according to newly shared CAD renders and dimensions. The leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past, shared the latest CAD renders and specific dimensions in a series...
Read Full Article121 comments
iphone 15 design

MacRumors Exclusive: iPhone 15 Design Shown Off in Leaked Images Shared by Unknownz21

Wednesday February 22, 2023 2:19 pm PST by
Images said to depict the standard iPhone 15 model were today provided to MacRumors and shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21, giving us our first look at the iPhone 15's design in full. The images show off the USB-C port at the bottom of the iPhone, which is replacing the Lightning port that Apple has used for every iPhone since 2012. The entire iPhone 15 lineup will transition to USB-C...
Read Full Article183 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature 2

iPhone 15 Pro Could Come in Dark Red, With Pink and Light Blue Options for iPhone 15

Thursday February 23, 2023 11:38 am PST by
With every iteration of the iPhone, Apple changes the available color options, often introducing a special color or set of colors that set new iPhones apart from the prior generation. With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple introduced a dark purple, while the standard iPhone 14 was offered in a purple shade. Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models will also come in unique colors, and 9to5Mac says that an...
Read Full Article221 comments
top stories 25feb2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Leaks, iOS Beta Distribution Changes, and More

Saturday February 25, 2023 6:00 am PST by
We're still over six months out from the official unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, but rumors and leaks are already ramping up to a fever pitch with new spy photos, renderings based on CAD leaks, and fresh details surfacing in recent weeks. New Mac models are also in the works as we look toward a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air and the Apple silicon Mac Pro, as well as updates further in the...
Read Full Article17 comments
iphone 14 plus iphone 15 plus 9to5

Renders Depict iPhone 15 Plus With Slimmed Bezels, USB-C Port, Dynamic Island and More

Friday February 24, 2023 4:43 pm PST by
The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus could have some minor design updates compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, according to renders that were shared today by 9to5Mac. The images are said to be based on CAD drawings of the devices that were provided to Apple's supply chain for device manufacturing, and they follow leaks that we've previously seen for both the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro. iPhone ...
Read Full Article121 comments