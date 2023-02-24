Deals: Save on Anker's Best USB-C Accessories on Amazon and Get Apple's MagSafe Charger for $31.99 on Woot
Anker is back with a collection of discounts on popular charging accessories today, including notable savings on wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless charging mats, and USB-C cables. All of these accessories will be found on Amazon this time around. Shoppers should note that many of the discounts require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the savings at the checkout screen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In addition to these Anker discounts on Amazon, we're also tracking a discount on Apple's MagSafe Charger at Woot, available for $31.99, down from $39.99. This accessory has dropped about $3 cheaper in previous sales, so this is a solid second-best price on the MagSafe Charger. Woot is selling the device in new condition and with a one-year Apple limited warranty.
Wall Chargers
- Nano Pro USB-C Fast Charger - $13.59, down from $16.99
- 2-Port Compact Charger - $19.99, down from $25.99
- USB Power Strip Surge Protector (6x Outlets, 3x USB-A) - $21.99, down from $29.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $41.99 with on-page coupon, down from $59.99
- 100W Compact Power Strip (2x Outlets, 4x USB) - $75.99 with on-page coupon, down from $94.99
- 150W 4-Port Foldable Charger - $93.49 with on-page coupon, down from $109.99
Portable Chargers
- PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh - $17.59 with on-page coupon, down from $21.99
- MagGo 5,000 mAh - $34.99, down from $59.99
- PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh - $47.98, down from $59.99
- PowerCore 24,000 mAh - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $22.49, down from $29.99
- Wireless Charging Station and 20W Charger - $45.99, down from $57.44
- 3-in-1 Charging Station with Stand - $55.99, down from $89.99
- 4-in-1 Charging Station - $99.99, down from $116.16
Cables
- USB-C to USB-C Cable (6ft, 2-Pack) - $12.34 with on-page coupon, down from $13.99
- USB-C to Lightning Cable - $13.99, down from $17.99
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.