Deals: Save on Anker's Best USB-C Accessories on Amazon and Get Apple's MagSafe Charger for $31.99 on Woot

Anker is back with a collection of discounts on popular charging accessories today, including notable savings on wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless charging mats, and USB-C cables. All of these accessories will be found on Amazon this time around. Shoppers should note that many of the discounts require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the savings at the checkout screen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In addition to these Anker discounts on Amazon, we're also tracking a discount on Apple's MagSafe Charger at Woot, available for $31.99, down from $39.99. This accessory has dropped about $3 cheaper in previous sales, so this is a solid second-best price on the MagSafe Charger. Woot is selling the device in new condition and with a one-year Apple limited warranty.



Wall Chargers

Portable Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Cables

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.