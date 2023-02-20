Facebook Announces $12/Month 'Meta Verified' Subscription Service
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend announced the upcoming launch of a new "Meta Verified" subscription service that's designed for Facebook users, which will provide verification for $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on the iPhone or the iPad.
Zuckerberg described Meta Verified as a subscription that lets individuals verify an account with a government ID, get a blue badge, and get "extra impersonation protection" against accounts that are "claiming to be you." It also comes with "direct access to customer support, exclusive stickers, and a news release describing the feature says that it will include "access to increased visibility and reach." A full list of announced features:
- A verified badge, confirming you're the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.
- More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.
- Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.
- Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform- like search, comments and recommendations.
- Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.
The service is "about increasing authenticity and security" across Meta services, and it follows Twitter Blue, Twitter's $8 per month subscription service that provides a blue checkmark and provides access to features like Edit Tweet.
Meta also plans to make the same verification process available on Instagram, but separate subscriptions will be required for each platform, so an individual or business that wants to be verified on both Facebook and Instagram will need to pay separate subscription fees.
Instagram and Facebook are monetized through advertising at the current time, but changes like Apple's App Tracking Transparency can make ads an unreliable revenue stream. Subscription payments will give Facebook a steady monthly income.
Meta Verified will roll out in Australia and New Zealand this week before it expands to additional countries. Meta says that as it tests and learns, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that were already verified, but the meaning of the verified badge is "expanding."
Popular Stories
AirTag competitor Tile today announced a new Anti-Theft Mode for Tile tracking devices, which is designed to make Tile accessories undetectable by the anti-stalking Scan and Secure feature.
Scan and Secure is a security measure that Tile implemented in order to allow iPhone and Android users to scan for and detect nearby Tile devices to keep them from being used for stalking purposes....
Apple has been slowly rolling out a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed to...
Apple today released the iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 updates to developers after a three week wait for new beta content. The software adds a number of new features, ranging from fresh emoji characters to web push notifications on iOS devices.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. New Emoji Characters
iOS 16.4 and its sister...
With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is planning to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port in order to comply with regulatory changes that are being introduced in Europe. The USB-C port has been widely rumored at this point, but a first look at the actual iPhone 15 Pro chassis with included USB-C port was today provided to MacRumors and later shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21.
It's...
While many Apple Stores in the U.S. offer two-hour delivery of in-stock products for $9, customers should beware of potential theft and subsequent refund difficulties when considering this option, based on online complaints over the years.
The latest cautionary tale was shared this week by a Reddit user in California, who claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra they ordered...
This year's iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an all-new "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines inside the device, according to recent reports.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a mechanical button design...
Apple today seeded the first beta of upcoming iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to public beta testers, opening the beta testing process up to the general public. Today's betas come one day after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the iOS ...
Multiple rumors have indicated that there are a handful of design changes that are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and to demonstrate what we might see, Ian Zelbo has created a series of renders that were shared by 9to5Mac.
With the iPhone 15 lineup, a USB-C port will be added to all iPhone 15 models in lieu of the Lightning port. Based on the renders, the port won't look...
Top Rated Comments
Instead of this Meta subscription service. Why not work on building an Instagram App for the iPad?