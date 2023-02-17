Deals: Get Up to 35% Off Logitech Mice and Keyboards at Best Buy

Logitech today launched a big sale on select accessories at Best Buy, including solid deals on speakers, mice, and keyboards. These prices are only available through Best Buy, and the deal prices should last through the end of the weekend.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can find every item on sale by visiting Best Buy, and we've also highlighted select accessories in the lists below. The event mainly focuses on mice and keyboard deals, including a few Apple-specific items like the MX Keys Mini Bluetooth Scissor Keyboard that was built for iPad and other Apple devices.

Mice

Keyboards

Bundles

Audio

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.