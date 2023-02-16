Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3.



Developers are able to download the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta software will be available over the air.

We don't yet know what's included in the betas, but we are waiting on the Apple Music Classical app that Apple has in development, and we also haven't seen new emoji releases since iOS 16 was released, so that's a possibility.

When we learn what's included in the update, we'll share details.