Apple Releases watchOS 9.3.1 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Apple today released watchOS 9.3.1, a minor update to the watchOS 9 operating system that first launched in September. The software coming three weeks after the launch of watchOS 9.3.



watchOS 9.3.1 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's notes, watchOS 9.3.1 adds "bug fixes and important security updates" to the Apple Watch.