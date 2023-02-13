Apple Releases macOS 13.2.1 With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.2.1, the a minor to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system initially released in October. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.2.1 three weeks a month after macOS Ventura 13.2, an update that added Security Keys for Apple ID.



The ‌‌macOS Ventura‌‌ 13.2.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

macOS 13.2.1 will be followed by macOS 13.3, an update that Apple is expected to release to developers as soon as this week.