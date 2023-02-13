Apple Releases HomePod 16.3.2 Software With Fix for Siri Request Failures

Alongside iOS 16.3.2, Apple today released new 16.3.2 software that's available for the HomePod, second-generation ‌HomePod‌, and HomePod mini.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌HomePod‌ software version 16.3.2 addresses an ongoing problem with HomeKit-related Siri requests, which could fail.

This update addresses an issue where asking Siri for smart home requests may fail, and also includes general performance and stability improvements.

There have been multiple complaints about ‌Siri‌ failing to correctly respond to a HomeKit-related requests the first time a request is received, with a timeout occurring. The update should fix that problem for those who have been impacted.