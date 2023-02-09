Apple Says iCloud Terms Can Be Accepted on Web After Viral Tweet

Apple today shared a new support document explaining how to accept iCloud terms and conditions for an Apple TV without owning an iPhone or iPad.



Apple says customers who do not have an iPhone running iOS 16 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 16 or later can accept the new terms and conditions on the iCloud.com website. The support document outlines the steps to take:

1. Go to iCloud.com, then sign in with your Apple ID.

2. If necessary, follow the prompts to review and update your account settings.

3. Review and agree to iCloud Terms and Conditions.

Last month, a Google employee named Chris Koch said he was unable to accept the new iCloud terms and conditions for his Apple TV since he did not own an iPhone, iPad, or any other Apple device. He noted that he tried signing into iCloud.com at the time, but said he was not prompted to accept any new terms and conditions on the website.

I own an Apple TV. I own not a single other Apple device. Not one. Every time I start the Apple TV I get this prompt now. @Apple what do you expect me to do about this? pic.twitter.com/CsNaTNNIHp — chris @c@pub.waffle.tech (@hugelgupf) January 16, 2023

While it's a simple workaround, Apple evidently felt this issue was worth addressing in a support document after Koch's tweet received nearly one million views. In a follow-up tweet, Koch said signing out of his Apple ID account under Settings → Users and Accounts → [Name] → iCloud and then signing back in led him to be prompted to accept the new iCloud terms and conditions directly on his Apple TV, with no other device needed.