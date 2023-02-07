WhatsApp Announces Slew of New Status Update Features

WhatsApp has announced some new features for Status Updates, which allow users to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on the popular encrypted chat platform.



First up is Private Audience Selector, which allows users to choose who views their status updates. This isn't technically new, since users are already able to control who sees their status updates when sharing them, but this implementation provides a more customized experience. The most recent audience selection is saved and used as the default for the next status update.

Next, Voice Status. Using this feature, users can share voice notes of up to 30 seconds via their status. WhatsApp describes it as offering a way of sending more personal updates, especially if users feel more comfortable expressing themselves by talking rather than typing.

Status Reactions allow users to react to status updates from friends and close contacts by swiping up and tapping one of eight emojis, including Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and One Hundred Points. WhatsApp says this was the number one feature that users requested.

New Status Profile Rings make it easier to see status updates right within chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info, thanks to a ring around a user's profile picture whenever they share a status update.

Lastly, new Link Previews on Status mean that whenever a user posts a link, a visual preview of the link's content is available, giving contacts a better idea of what the link is before they click.

As WABetaInfo notes, some of these features are not exactly new, but they have been added to the list of recent improvements for status updates to highlight WhatsApp's commitment to improving the user experience.

WhatsApp says these updates have started rolling out to all users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.