Apple's Website Redesigned With New Drop-Down Menu Bars and More

Apple today redesigned its website on both desktop and mobile devices. The changes make it easier to find individual product pages and other helpful links.



On the desktop, there are new drop-down menus that appear when you hover over the categories in the top menu bar, including Store, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Watch, AirPods, TV & Home, Entertainment, Accessories, Support, Search, and Bag. The new Entertainment category replaces "Only on Apple" and continues to highlight Apple's services.

On mobile devices, a drop-down menu is now more prominently located on the right side of the top menu bar. When you tap on a category in the menu, a submenu opens with individual product pages and other helpful links, similar to the desktop experience.

All in all, these changes make navigating Apple's website more convenient and surfaces helpful resources that some customers might not have been aware of.