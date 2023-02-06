Deals: Apple's 2022 iPad Hits All-Time Low Prices on Amazon With $50 Off Nearly Every Model

It's been a few months since we've seen all-time low prices appear for Apple's 2022 iPad, and today Amazon has finally introduced some of the first major deals of the year on the tablet. Below you'll find record low deals across both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the 10.9-inch iPad, as well as a new sale on Apple Pencil 2.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $399.00, down from $449.00. It's available in Pink and Yellow at this price, which is the best price we've ever tracked on the 2022 iPad.

iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.00

The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00, and it's only available in the Silver color. Just like the 64GB option, this is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the 2022 iPad.

iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

Moving to the cellular options, you'll find the 64GB cellular iPad on sale for $549.00, down from $599.00. Amazon has all four colors of this iPad on sale at this best-ever price, and they're all in stock and ready to ship out today directly from the retailer.

iPad (64GB cellular) for $549.00

Then there is the 256GB cellular iPad, which Amazon has for $699.00, down from $749.00. This one is available in Silver and Blue color options, and has delivery date estimates of mid-February for most places in the United States.

iPad (256GB cellular) for $699.00

Lastly, we're tracking a fresh deal on the Apple Pencil 2, which is available for $89.99, down from $129.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on the Apple Pencil 2 on Amazon.

Apple Pencil for $89.99

Readers should note that the Apple Pencil 2 is not compatible with Apple's 2022 iPad. That tablet is only compatible with the Apple Pencil 1. To use the Apple Pencil 2, you'll need one of the following Apple tablets: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generations), or 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generations)

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

