Deals: Amazon's New Apple Watch Sale Includes Record Low Prices on Series 8 and SE

Amazon today has a collection of Apple Watches at all-time low prices, including both the Apple Watch Series 8 and 2022 Apple Watch SE. Some of these devices are seeing stock dwindling, so be sure to check out the sales soon if you're shopping for an Apple Watch.



Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon today has a new all-time low price on the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8, available for $329.00 in (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum, down from $399.00. This beats the previous record low price by about $20 and as of writing it's only available in one color and one M/L band size.

Apple Watch SE

For the 2022 Apple Watch SE, we're tracking all-time low prices on the cellular models of the wearable. You'll find the 40mm cellular model for $269.00, down from $299.00, and the 44mm cellular model for $299.00, down from $329.00.

