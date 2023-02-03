Best Valentine's Day Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple Accessories

We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Tuesday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, there are a few solid discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 14, AirPods, Apple Watch Series 8, and iPad Air. In this article you'll find deals on Apple devices collected first, followed by special Valentine's Day sales from companies like Belkin, Pad & Quill, JBL, and more.



iPhone

AT&T

AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max and other iPhone 14 devices with eligible trade in and purchase on qualifying installment plan. You can get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro at no cost under this deal.

You can get up to $1,000 in bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $230 or higher; up to $800 in bill credits with trade-in value of $130 to $229; and up to $350 in bill credits with trade-in value of $35 to $129. Credits start within three bill cycles.



Verizon

Verizon is still hosting its "Welcome Unlimited" deal from the holiday season, where you can get $25/line per month for four lines when signing up for Verizon Unlimited, with this price guaranteed to be locked in for three years. You'll need to add four new smartphone lines and a $180 credit will be applied per smartphone over 36 months.

Otherwise, you'll find Verizon matching AT&T's iPhone 14 deals. You can save up to $1,000 when you trade in an older smartphone and purchase any iPhone 14 device on a Verizon Unlimited plan. If you're buying two, you can buy one iPhone and get another at up to $800 off as well.



Visible

Visible is offering new customers a gift card worth up to $200 with the purchase of select iPhone models. You'll need to join Visible and transfer your number from an eligible carrier to get this deal.

After three full months of service payments, you'll get an email with a code to redeem your virtual gift card. You can browse the list of compatible smartphones on Visible, including the iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max, Plus, and more.



AirPods 2

Apple's AirPods 2 are back down to $99.00 on Amazon, from $129.00, which remains one of the best prices we've tracked so far in 2023 and is overall a second-best price on the headphones. Shipping is delayed as of writing, but there's always a chance to get the AirPods sooner if you place your order today to lock in the savings.

iPad Air

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air at $499.99, down from $599.00. This is an all-time low price on the tablet and it is available in four colors: Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight.

If you want the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, you'll find it also on sale at a record low price or $649.99, down from $749.00. There are also both models of the 2022 iPad Air with cellular connectivity at $99 off and all-time low prices on Amazon.



Apple Watch Series 8

Lastly for Apple products, Amazon is discounting the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 to $349.00, down from $399.00. This is only available in (PRODUCT)RED and it's a match of the best price we've ever seen on this version of the Series 8.

Additionally, a few cellular models are available at a discount today on Amazon. You can get the 41mm cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for $449.00 and the 45mm cellular for $479.00, both of which are $50 discounts.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill has kicked off its Valentine's Day sale, offering 25 percent off select leather goods. This includes savings on iPad cases, AirPods cases, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, AirTag keychains, travel organizers, bags, and more.

Belkin

Belkin has 20 percent off must-have accessories for your Apple products, including savings on screen protectors and wall chargers. You'll need to enter the code SPWC20 at checkout to see these savings.

In this sale you'll find Tempered Glass screen protectors for iPhone 14 Pro, 65W Dual USB-C Wall Chargers, and more. It'll last through February 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so be sure to use the promo code before these deals expire.



Casely

Casely's Valentine's Day promotion has 25 percent off everything in the retailer's "V-Day Shop" with the code BESTIES used at checkout. Casely's shop includes colorful iPhone 14 cases, charging accessories, and more.

JBL

JBL is providing up to 67 percent off select Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones for Valentine's Day. We've collected a few items on sale below, none of which require coupon codes, and you can find the full list on JBL's website.

Speakers

Headphones

Other Sales

Moment - Get up to 50 percent off camera accessories

Otterbox - Get 25 percent off select products

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.