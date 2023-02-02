Deals: OWC Has Up to $50 Off Select Thunderbolt Docks Perfect for Mac Users

Popular memory and Mac accessory retailer OWC today introduced a new sale on its Thunderbolt docks, which is set to last through February 9. In this sale you'll find up to $50 off select Thunderbolt docks.

In total, there are four docks on sale. Starting with the OWC Thunderbolt Hub, this is the cheapest of all the docks on sale and it has 4x Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, 1x USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) Type-A port, and supports 60W of charging to a connected laptop. It's $99.99, which is $30 in savings.

Next up is the OWC Thunderbolt Dock with 11 ports, including 4x Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, 3x USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) Type-A ports, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 SD Card reader, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, and 96W of charging to a connected laptop. It's $199.99, which is $50 in savings.

The sale also includes the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock with 14 ports, including 2x Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, 1x USB-C (10gb/s) Type-C port, 5x USB (5Gb/s) Type-A ports, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD Card reader, 1x Micro SD Card reader, 1 S/PDIF digital audio, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, and 85W of charging to a connected laptop. It's $249.99, which is $30 in savings.

Lastly, there's the OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock with 10 ports, including 2x Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports, 1x USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) Type-C port, 3x USB 3.2 (5Gb/s) Type-A ports, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 10 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x SD Card reader, 1x CFExpress Card reader, and 85W of charging to a connected laptop. It's $329.99, which is $50 in savings.

