Samsung Launches Galaxy Book3 Ultra With OLED Display, S Pen and 2-in-1 Form Factor

Alongside new Galaxy smartphones, Samsung today introduced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, a new premium PC with a 2-in-1 convertible form factor and included S Pen. Samsung says the Book3 Ultra is the thinnest clamshell device in its class, featuring a lightweight aluminum frame.



The Galaxy Book3 Ultra includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an NVIDIA RTX Geforce 4070 GPU, and it features Samsung's Dynamic OLED 2x display, previously used for Galaxy smartphones. The display has a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is available in a 16-inch size.

There's an AI Noise Canceling feature to reduce background noise on calls and Samsung's Studio Mode offers lighting correction, auto framing, and eye contact correction for video meetings. The notebook also features a quad speaker system.



Samsung is also introducing the Book3 Pro 360 and the Book3 Pro, two more affordable PC options. The Galaxy Book3 Pro also includes the same OLED display technology, and it is available in 14 and 16-inch sizes, while the Book3 Pro 360 has a 360 display and a 16-inch display size.

The new notebooks include Samsung Multi Control, a feature that is designed to allow Samsung users to control a PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 keyboard and trackpad, similar to the multi-device control that Apple offers between the iPad and the Mac.



The new Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro, and Book3 Pro 360 are available for pre-order starting today, with Samsung set to launch the new machines on February 17.

Pricing on the Galaxy Book3 Pro will start at $1,500, while pricing on the Book3 Pro 360 will start at $1,900. The high-end Ultra model is priced starting at $2,400. If you're also purchasing a phone from the Galaxy S23 lineup, you can use your bonus Samsung Credit from that purchase an apply it to a Galaxy Book3 order.