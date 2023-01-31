Deals: Anker Closing Out January With Big Deals on Charging Accessories While Satechi Discounts New USB-C Hub

by

Anker is still providing solid deals across a variety of charging accessories on Amazon this week, with discounts we first started tracking earlier in January. You'll find markdowns on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, hubs, and cables. Additionally, we're tracking discounts on the new Siri Remote and a USB-C hub from Satechi.

Anker

Starting with Anker, the bulk of the savings can be found on wall chargers. Amazon has a good collection of Anker's best chargers on sale, and most of these require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discount at checkout. Otherwise, you'll find portable chargers, USB-C hubs, and USB-C cables on sale as well on Amazon.

Wall Chargers

Portable Chargers

Hubs

Cables

Audio

Satechi

Satechi today has its new Pro Hub Slim at 20 percent off with the code SLIM20, which you'll need to enter at the checkout screen to see this discount. The Pro Hub Slim is priced at $64.00 with this sale, down from $79.99.

satechi hub green

20% OFF
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for $64.00

This accessory is designed for the M2 MacBook Air, but is compatible with all USB-C based MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks. It features a USB4 pass-through port, 4K HDMI port, 2x USB-A ports, USB-C port, and SD/MicroSD card readers.

Siri Remote

Over at Woot, the second-generation Siri Remote (with Lightning) is on sale for $49.99, down from $59.00. We typically track prices on this accessory down to around $55, so Woot's sale today is one of the lowest we've ever seen for the Siri Remote.

siri remote green
The Siri Remote is in new condition and does not come in bulk packaging. Woot estimates an early February delivery if you place your order soon.

$9 OFF
Siri Remote (2nd Gen) for $49.99

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

