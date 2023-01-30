Deals: Get $99 Off Apple's 2022 iPad Air With Numerous Record Low Prices on Amazon

by

Numerous models of Apple's 2022 iPad Air have hit all-time low prices today on Amazon, with prices starting at $499.99 for the 64GB model. In total, you'll find up to $99 off these tablets, with record low prices available for nearly every version of the latest iPad Air.

ipad air purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in four total colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. As of writing, shipping on this version of the tablet is delayed, with the earliest available for delivery around February 16. Given this is an all-time low price, you can lock in this deal today ahead of those slightly delayed arrival dates.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in three colors: Space Gray, Blue, and Purple. Shipping dates are slightly improved for this model as well, with the earliest estimated for February 11.

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is priced at $649.99, down from $649.00. This is the only model currently with every color on sale, and some colors are available to deliver as soon as this Thursday, February 2.

$99 OFF
64GB cellular iPad Air for $649.99

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99, down from $899.00. Only Blue is available at this price, and stock has begun to dwindle on Amazon so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested in this all-time low price on the iPad Air.

$99 OFF
256GB cellular iPad Air for $799.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

