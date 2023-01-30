Deals: Get $99 Off Apple's 2022 iPad Air With Numerous Record Low Prices on Amazon

Numerous models of Apple's 2022 iPad Air have hit all-time low prices today on Amazon, with prices starting at $499.99 for the 64GB model. In total, you'll find up to $99 off these tablets, with record low prices available for nearly every version of the latest iPad Air.

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is available in four total colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. As of writing, shipping on this version of the tablet is delayed, with the earliest available for delivery around February 16. Given this is an all-time low price, you can lock in this deal today ahead of those slightly delayed arrival dates.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in three colors: Space Gray, Blue, and Purple. Shipping dates are slightly improved for this model as well, with the earliest estimated for February 11.

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is priced at $649.99, down from $649.00. This is the only model currently with every color on sale, and some colors are available to deliver as soon as this Thursday, February 2.

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air is on sale for $799.99, down from $899.00. Only Blue is available at this price, and stock has begun to dwindle on Amazon so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested in this all-time low price on the iPad Air.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.