App Store Prices Increasing in the UK and Other Countries on February 13

App Store prices are going up in the United Kingdom and several other countries starting on February 13, Apple announced today. The changes are being implemented due to shifts in taxes and foreign exchange rates.



App and in-app purchase prices in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom will go up, and prices in Uzbekistan will drop because of a three percent reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) rate. Updated prices are listed on Apple's ‌App Store‌ price chart [PDF].

Prices in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe are not changing, but proceeds will be adjusted slightly due to VAT changes.

Ireland: Reduction of value-added tax rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0%

Reduction of value-added tax rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0% Luxembourg: Reduction of value-added tax rate from 17% to 16%

Reduction of value-added tax rate from 17% to 16% Singapore: Increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8%

Increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8% Zimbabwe: Increase of value-added tax rate from 14.5% to 15%

By the end of January, Apple says that proceeds are set to increase for local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

Back in December, Apple announced plans to provide developers with an additional 700 price points for ‌App Store‌ apps, allowing for more variation in ‌App Store‌ pricing. Apps will be able to be priced as low as 29 cents or as high as $10,000, and these changes are set to be implemented for all apps in spring 2023.