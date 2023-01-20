Apple Details What to Do If You Can't Update HomePod When Advanced Data Protection Is Enabled
Apple has published a new support document explaining what to do if users are unable to set up or update a HomePod when Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is enabled.
To use Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, all the devices logged into your Apple ID require a minimum software version. That includes HomePod speakers, which must be running at least HomePod software 16.2.
However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there is a bug in the Home app that prevents HomePods running older versions of the software from being updated if iCloud end-to-end encryption has been turned on.
This means anyone buying a HomePod that ships with an OS older than 16.2 won't be able to set it up, because doing so first requires an update.
Apple's support document explains what options are available to customers facing this predicament. If the speaker in question is a HomePod mini, users can connect it to a Mac via the USB-C cable and update it through Finder (or iTunes on a PC) by selecting the HomePod in the Finder sidebar and clicking the Restore HomePod option. This will update the speaker to the latest software, after which it can be properly set up.
The full-size first-generation HomePod and the new 2023 HomePod have no USB-C port, so unless Apple includes a fix in iOS 16.3, which is expected to be released next week, owners of these speakers will have to temporarily turn off Advanced Data Protection to update the HomePod software. Apple outlines how to do that in the following way:
- Turn off Advanced Data Protection in iCloud settings on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac: In Settings or System Settings, tap your name, then tap iCloud. Scroll to Advanced Data Protection and turn off Advanced Data Protection.
- If you received an error message when you previously tried to set up your HomePod, you may need to reset your HomePod. Then set up your HomePod.
- Update your HomePod to the latest software using the Home app.
- Turn on Advanced Data Protection in iCloud settings on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac: In Settings or System Settings, tap your name, then tap iCloud. Scroll to Advanced Data Protection and turn on Advanced Data Protection.
Apple advises anyone who temporarily turns off Advanced Data Protection to turn it back on immediately after their HomePod software is updated.
