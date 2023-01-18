Deals: Woot Has New Sales on Apple's MagSafe Charger ($29.99) and Siri Remote ($49.99)

Woot today has a pair of solid discounts on Apple's MagSafe Charger and Siri Remote, and both accessories are in new condition. They both come with a one year Apple limited warranty and Amazon Prime members can get free shipping from Woot.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the MagSafe Charger, it's on sale for $29.99, down from $39.00. This is about $2 higher than the previous all-time low price, so it's a great second-best deal on the popular Apple accessory.

Shoppers should note that the MagSafe Charger comes in Woot's bulk packaging, which means it will arrive in a polybag or generic brown box instead of Apple's own packaging. Despite this, the MagSafe Charger itself is guaranteed to still be brand new with a valid Apple warranty.

Additionally, the second-generation Siri Remote (with Lightning) is on sale for $49.99, down from $59.00 today on Woot. We typically track prices on this accessory down to around $55, so Woot's sale today is one of the lowest we've ever seen for the Siri Remote.



The Siri Remote is in new condition and does not come in bulk packaging. Woot estimates a late January delivery for both devices if ordered soon.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.