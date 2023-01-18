Deals: Get the 2021 64GB Apple TV 4K for the All-Time Low Price of $99.97 on Amazon

Amazon today has the 64GB 2021 Apple TV 4K for $99.97, down from its original price of $199.00. This is a match of the all-time low price that we previously saw on this model over the holidays.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only the 64GB 2021 model is on sale on Amazon as this time; we haven't tracked a deal on the 32GB model since around Black Friday. For the 64GB device, Amazon is providing delivery estimates between January 25 and 26.

