Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 9.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the RC version of an upcoming watchOS 9.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming almost a month after the release of the second watchOS 9.3 beta.



To install the new ‌watchOS 9.3 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.3 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 9.3 adds new features, improvements and bug fixes. It specifically introduces the Unity Mosaic watch face, offered to celebrate Black History Month.