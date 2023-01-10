Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 9.3 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming almost a month after the release of the first watchOS 9.3 beta.



To install the new ‌watchOS 9.3 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.3 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

We don't yet know what's included in the watchOS 9.3 update, and no new features were discovered in the first beta. We'll update this article should anything new show up in the second beta.