Twitter Confirms Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot Were Intentionally Blocked

by

Third-party Twitter apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific have been intentionally blocked from using Twitter APIs, Twitter confirmed today. Without access to the underlying code for the social network, Tweetbot, Twitterrific, Birdie, Echofon, and other popular Twitter clients are non-functional and cannot be used.

Twitter Feature
Twitter's Dev account today said in a tweet that Twitter is "enforcing its long-standing API rules," a change that could cause some apps not to work. There has been no word on which API rules the blocked Twitter clients have violated, and this is the first time that Twitter has provided insight into what's going on with third-party Twitter apps since they stopped working last Thursday.

When some third-party Twitter apps became unusable last week, it was initially believed that there could be some kind of bug causing the outage. Only the most popular Twitter clients were affected and blocked from Twitter's APIs, perhaps indicating an internal error. As Twitter declined to comment on the situation for days, however, it became clearer that it was an intentional decision. Over the weekend, The Information said that in an internal Slack channel, a senior software engineer at Twitter clarified that the suspensions were done on purpose, suggesting many Twitter employees were not even aware of what was going on.

It is not known why Twitter has provided so little information on what is happening to highly popular third-party Twitter apps that have existed for years, nor if these apps will again be provided with access to the API if changes are made. Developers like Iconfactory and Tapbots (responsible for Twitterrific and Tweetbot, respectively), received no warning about the shutdown and were not provided with information on why their apps stopped working.

Apps like Tweetbot have been around for more than a decade at this point, with loyal users, full teams of developers, and a major investment in the social network. Developers have expressed their frustration at Twitter's decision and lack of communication, as have longtime Twitter users.

MacStories, for example, called Twitter's actions "disgraceful" and "unprofessional," with Twitter demonstrating a "total lack of respect" for the role that third-party apps have played in the success of the social network.

Jason Snell called Twitter's actions "clueless, classless, and cowardly," and John Gruber said this is likely the end of his regular usage of Twitter as Twitter's own client is "terrible."

At this point, it isn't clear when or if we're going to get more information about third-party Twitter clients from Twitter, nor if the apps that have had their API access revoked will be back in some capacity. Tapbots is now speeding up development on Ivory, its app for the Mastodon social network, and Twitterrific's Craig Hockenberry said that he will be exploring the concept of a truly universal timeline that leverages how open standards can be used in "new and different ways."

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

STOCK411 Avatar
STOCK411
23 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Tweebot has been around for 10 years.. I would LOVE to know what "rule" they broke, given they have existed for 10 years without any issues...

And lol at that "statement" from twitter... It took you 6 days to come up with that crap? A six year old could come up with a better statement in a day


Elon is a Coward....
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
22 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Twitter is dead.

Long live Mastodon.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
moabal Avatar
moabal
23 minutes ago at 12:38 pm
Cowards for not coming out with a detailed statement when this started.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
23 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
The insecure space Karen is just fed up with the fact that third-party apps are better than the official one. So, instead of improving his, he decided to block theirs.

If you can't beat 'em, block 'em.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
21 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I mean, this story just came out today:

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tesla-video-promoting-self-driving-was-staged-engineer-testifies-2023-01-17/

He's been a fraud all along.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
19 minutes ago at 12:41 pm
I wonder what else was in this joint? I'm no business genius, but it sure looks like Musk isn't making many very good moves to me.



Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.3 for Your iPhone So Far

Friday January 13, 2023 10:49 am PST by
Apple released the second beta of iOS 16.3 earlier this week, and so far only one new feature and two other minor changes have been discovered in the software update. It's possible that iOS 16.3 will also include various bug fixes and security updates. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the next month or so, and it is possible that more features will be added in later beta versions. ...
Read Full Article73 comments
M2 MacBook Pro and Mini Thumb

Apple Rumored to Have Product Announcement Tomorrow

Monday January 16, 2023 8:13 am PST by
Apple will make its first product announcement of 2023 through a press release on its website tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser. MacRumors can corroborate an announcement is expected to take place this week. The announcement could be one of several products expected in the near future, including updated MacBook Pros and Mac mini models. The updated...
Read Full Article421 comments
top stories 14jan2023

Top Stories: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro, Touchscreen Macs, iOS 17 Expectations, and More

Saturday January 14, 2023 6:00 am PST by
The holidays are clearly over, with the Apple rumor mill back into full swing as we hit the midpoint of January. This week saw an array of both near-term and longer-term rumors ranging from Apple's mixed-reality headset, Apple silicon Mac Pro, iPhone 15, and iOS 17 later this year to new technology potentially coming to Apple devices over the next several years. We covered a lot of the...
Read Full Article18 comments
iphone 13 pro display shot

Apple's Custom MicroLED Displays Likely Heading to iPhone, iPad, and Mac After Apple Watch Ultra

Sunday January 15, 2023 6:04 am PST by
Apple is likely planning to bring custom microLED displays to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac after the technology debuts in a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra currently scheduled to launch by the end of 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple has spent about six years developing microLED technology for what will...
Read Full Article150 comments
Apples Biggest Hardware Flops Feature

Apple's Biggest Hardware Flops of All Time

Saturday January 14, 2023 9:00 am PST by
These days Apple is associated with the iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook – game-changing products so wildly successful that they have changed the way we live. But even the most valuable company in the world has had its fair share of marketing missteps and hardware blunders. Apple wasn't always as profitable as it is today, and the failure of some of its earlier products would have doomed most...
Read Full Article426 comments
iPad More Than 12

What's Happening With Apple's Even Larger iPad Models?

Saturday January 14, 2023 7:30 am PST by
Apple has been rumored to be working on iPads with even larger displays since mid-2021, but amid reports of the 14-inch model being cancelled, what is going on with the company's larger tablet plans? The Rumors So Far Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to float the rumor of Apple designers and engineers exploring iPads with bigger screens that could further "blur the lines" between a tablet...
Read Full Article85 comments
A16 iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Is Making a Lot Less Money From the iPhone 14 Pro – Here's Why

Monday January 16, 2023 2:16 am PST by
A key component in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is markedly more expensive than than its equivalent in the iPhone 13 lineup – meaning that without a retail price hike, Apple is likely making much less profit on each unit. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max contain the A16 Bionic chip, Apple's first 4nm chip. It reportedly costs $110 to produce, making it over 2.4× as...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

iOS 16.2 Adds These 12 New Features to Your iPhone

Thursday December 15, 2022 4:39 pm PST by
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone. Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Read Full Article