Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Drop to $199.99 For the First Time in 2023 ($49 Off)

Verizon today has one of the first best prices of 2023 on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This price is just about $2 away from the best price we ever tracked on the accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although they were around $197 on Woot for Black Friday, that sale was very rare and disappeared quickly. The $199.99 price tag has been the most consistent deal on the AirPods Pro 2, and as of today only Verizon is offering the sale with all other retailers having ended their promotions.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.