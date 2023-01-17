Apple Launches Back to University Promotion in Australia and New Zealand: Free AirPods With Eligible Mac or iPad

Apple today launched its annual Back to University promotion in Australia and New Zealand, offering students, teachers, and other eligible educational employees free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac or iPad for a limited time.



Between January 18 and March 13, students can get free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, or iPad Air — this includes the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Students can also upgrade to third-generation AirPods for $60 to $70 extra depending on the type of charging case or to second-generation AirPods Pro for $180 extra.

The promotion is available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple's retail stores in Australia. As usual, refurbished Macs and iPads are not eligible for free AirPods, and other models like the Mac Studio, Mac mini, and iPad mini are also exempt. Apple has outlined full terms and conditions for the promotion on its website.

Apple's Back to University promotion is usually the same as the Back to School promotion that launches in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other regions around June, so students living in those locations can likely expect free AirPods to be the offer there too.