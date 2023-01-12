Apple CEO Tim Cook Taking Substantial Pay Cut in 2023 After Earning Nearly $100 Million Last Year

Apple CEO Tim Cook's total compensation was $99.4 million in 2022, according to an SEC filing released today. His compensation included a $3 million salary, roughly $83 million in stock awards, and $13.4 million in other forms of compensation. Cook's total compensation in 2021 was $98.7 million by comparison.



Cook will be taking a substantial pay cut in 2023, as noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Based on shareholder feedback and Cook's own support for the change, the filing indicates that his target compensation for 2023 will be $49 million, which would be less than half of his total compensation in 2022.

Ahead of Apple's annual shareholders meeting on March 10, Cook shared a message to shareholders reflecting on the past year, with an excerpt below: