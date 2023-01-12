Apple's Annual Shareholders Meeting to Take Place Virtually on March 10

by

Apple's annual shareholders meeting is set to take place Friday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, according to an SEC filing released today.

Apple Logo Cash Feature Mint
Those who want to attend, vote, and submit questions during the annual meeting can visit the virtual meeting website and enter a control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials provided to shareholders. Apple states online access will open approximately 15 minutes before the start of the meeting, but questions can be submitted in advance through Thursday, March 9 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Apple's shareholders meetings are typically not very interesting to the public, as the company's executives often give vague answers and avoid discussing future products. However, the meetings can occasionally reveal a few interesting tidbits. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings were held in person at Steve Jobs Theater.

Tag: AAPL

Top Rated Comments

triton100 Avatar
triton100
5 minutes ago at 01:55 pm

Wow, it goes even deeper:

So, when I go to the Apple store I can use the AR of my iPhone to shop for AR goggles to see my avatar in the Apple store looking at my iPhone in AR which is shopping for AR goggles which is displaying my AR iPhone, which is displaying my AR goggles which allow me to VR attend the shareholders meeting, that is talking abot the release date of my AR goggles, which are looking at the AR iPhone that my avatar is holding that is displaying the AR goggles, which I'm using to attend the VR shareholders meeting? lim?→±∞?(?)=lim?→±∞????

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-store-app-to-offer-augmented-reality-shopping-feature-on-your-iphone.2376713/post-31870832


Someone’s being on the ol’ mushrooms again
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 21 Years

Saturday January 7, 2023 8:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 21 years, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 6 Exclusive Features

Saturday January 7, 2023 2:18 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least six exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. An overview of the six features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
Read Full Article
ChatGPT on App Store Feature

Sketchy ChatGPT App Soars Up App Store Charts, Charges $7.99 Weekly Subscription [Update: Removed]

Monday January 9, 2023 8:29 am PST by
A sketchy app claiming to be the bot ChatGPT has soared up App Store charts, charging users a $7.99 weekly subscription to use a service that is entirely free to use on the web and seemingly has no affiliation to the actual bot. ChatGPT has soared in popularity recently, with some calling it the "iPhone moment" for AI, given its mainstream appeal. ChatGPT can articulate short and long-form...
Read Full Article128 comments
iphone 14 face id dynamic island

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Display Face ID Next Year

Tuesday January 10, 2023 4:19 am PST by
The iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide more usable display area, according to The Elec. The Korean-language report explains that Apple will move the components required for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone's display in 2024. When not in use, the TrueDepth camera for Face ID will not be visible under the display, which will appear seamlessly ...
Read Full Article101 comments
iPhone 15 General Mock Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Be More Expensive

Tuesday January 10, 2023 7:01 am PST by
The iPhone 15 Pro models could face a price hike over the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to recent reports. According to a rumor from an unverified source on Weibo, Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro models to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus. The extent of the potential price hike is not yet clear. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start at ...
Read Full Article430 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored for 2023, But New 12-Inch MacBook Now Unlikely

Sunday January 8, 2023 10:23 am PST by
Apple plans to release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, but a previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon is no longer expected to launch this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman did not share any additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air, but display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that Apple's suppliers would begin ...
Read Full Article167 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Coming Later This Year: Here's What to Expect

Tuesday January 10, 2023 3:00 pm PST by
While there are still around five months remaining until Apple unveils iOS 17, we're already able to piece together a few details about the upcoming software update based on Apple's previous announcements and reported information. Below, we've recapped everything that we have heard about iOS 17 so far. Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS...
Read Full Article114 comments
Full HomePod Black

5 New Features and Changes Rumored for the 2023 HomePod

Tuesday January 10, 2023 1:55 am PST by
Later this year, Apple is expected to reintroduce a new full-sized HomePod, a successor to the original smart speaker which was discontinued almost two years ago. Apple reportedly discontinued the HomePod in March 2021 due to lackluster sales and a lack of features compared to the speakers offered by Amazon and Google. The HomePod lineup remains part of Apple's portfolio thanks to the...
Read Full Article114 comments