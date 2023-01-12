Apple's Annual Shareholders Meeting to Take Place Virtually on March 10

Apple's annual shareholders meeting is set to take place Friday, March 10 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, according to an SEC filing released today.



Those who want to attend, vote, and submit questions during the annual meeting can visit the virtual meeting website and enter a control number included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials provided to shareholders. Apple states online access will open approximately 15 minutes before the start of the meeting, but questions can be submitted in advance through Thursday, March 9 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Apple's shareholders meetings are typically not very interesting to the public, as the company's executives often give vague answers and avoid discussing future products. However, the meetings can occasionally reveal a few interesting tidbits. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings were held in person at Steve Jobs Theater.