Apple Maps to Let You Order Food, Buy Tickets, Book a Hotel, Make Dinner Reservations, and More

Apple Maps users will soon be able to order food or groceries, purchase tickets, make hotel or dinner reservations, view movie showtimes, schedule an appointment, and more directly in the app via participating businesses.



A free Business Connect tool announced by Apple today allows businesses to customize their location card in the Maps app with a brand logo, images, and other key information, such as special promotions or seasonal menu items at a restaurant. Businesses can also give users access to various actions, such as ordering groceries via Instacart, making a dinner reservation via OpenTable, booking a hotel at Booking.com, and more.

Apple says these new options are available to businesses in the U.S. starting today, and will be available to businesses globally in the coming months, so it will take some time for this functionality to start rolling out. Businesses can also customize the way key information appears across the Messages app, Wallet app, and Siri interface.

Once a business has logged in to Business Connect with a new or existing Apple ID and Apple has verified the business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalizing their place card using the self-service website, free of charge.

"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Apple's services chief Eddy Cue. "Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day."

More information is available on the Apple Business Connect website.