Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 Drops to All-Time Low Price of $399.99
Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is back down to its all-time low price of $399.99 on Amazon today, down from $499.00. This sale is available in Purple, Pink, and Starlight, all of which are in stock and ready to ship directly from Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the first sale of 2023 on the iPad mini 6, and as of writing only Amazon is offering the discount. Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 is on sale at $549.99 in three colors, down from $649.00.
The iPad mini 6 features an all-screen design, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the top power button, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
