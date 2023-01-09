Apple Maps Launches New Parking Feature in U.S. and Canada

In partnership with parking platform SpotHero, Apple Maps now provides parking information for more than 8,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Parking availability can be filtered based on EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, and more.



On the iPhone, users can open the Apple Maps app and search for a popular destination such as Madison Square Garden in New York or Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, tap on the "More" button in the place card, tap on the "Parking" option in the menu, and proceed to search for and reserve nearby parking on the SpotHero website without leaving Apple Maps. SpotHero says the feature will also be available on the Mac.

In 2019, Apple started rolling out a revamped Maps app with more detail, improved navigation, custom-designed 3D models of popular landmarks, immersive turn-by-turn walking directions powered by augmented reality, and more. The new parking feature is another step towards Apple's goal of making the app an all-in-one resource for navigation.