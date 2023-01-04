iPhone New Year's Deals Include Up to $1,000 Off iPhone 14 Pro and Free AirPods Pro 2 With iPhone Purchase

Today we're tracking the best New Year's deals on Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models from carriers including AT&T, Visible, and Verizon. This also covers a few side offers from these companies, like free AirPods Pro 2 at Visible when purchasing a brand new iPhone 14.



Visible

Starting with Verizon-owned Visible, you can save $15/month for your entire first year of service with the company thanks to their New Year's offer. You'll need to join Visible and bring your own smartphone (via eSIM or pSIM) with an existing number.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



When placing your order for the new Visible plan, you'll also need to enter the code 15OFF12 at the checkout screen. With this discount, you can get the Visible plan for $15/month (regular $30/month) or Visible+ for $30/month (regular $45/month).

This promotion will last for twelve months, after which your service will return to its regular price. You can find more information about the sale on Visible's website, including the type of plans and details of each.

There are a few other offers from Visible going on in the new year, including a gift card worth up to $200 plus free AirPods Pro 2 with select iPhone models. You'll need to join Visible and transfer your number from an eligible carrier to get this deal.

After three full months of service payments, you'll get an email with a code to redeem your free AirPods Pro 2 and virtual gift card. You can browse the list of compatible smartphones on Visible, including the iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max, Plus, and more.



AT&T

Holiday deals have carried over into 2023 at other carriers as well, with AT&T still offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro with eligible trade-in on select installment plans. This also works for the iPhone 14 Pro Max; you can get the iPhone 14 at no cost or the iPhone 14 Plus for $5/month as well.

In terms of trade-ins, you can get up to $1,000 bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $230 or higher, up to $800 bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $130 to $229, and up to $350 bill credits with smartphone trade-in value of $34 to $129. These credits start within three bill cycles after trade-in is completed.



Verizon

Similarly, Verizon is still hosting its "Welcome Unlimited" holiday deal, where you can get $25/line per month for four lines when signing up for Verizon Unlimited, with this price guaranteed to be locked in for three years. You'll need to add four new smartphone lines and a $180 credit will be applied per smartphone over 36 months.

Otherwise, you'll find Verizon matching AT&T's iPhone 14 deals. You can save up to $1,000 when you trade in an older smartphone and purchase any iPhone 14 device on a Verizon Unlimited plan. If you're buying two, you can buy one iPhone and get another at up to $800 off as well.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.