CES 2023: Matter-Enabled Eve Energy, Eve Door and Window, and Eve Motion Launching in March
Eve Systems today announced that Eve Door and Window, Eve Energy, and Eve Motion accessories with built-in Matter certification will be available for purchase in March 2023. The accessories will work with Matter out of the box, with no firmware updates required.
To be clear, Eve Systems has already rolled out Matter support for these devices, but if the accessories are purchased now, an update is required to add the Matter integration. Starting in March, Matter will be available out of the box.
Matter-compatible smart home products are able to work with HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings thanks to the unified Matter technology.
Eve today also announced that it is adding Eve MotionBlinds for Honeycomb and Venetian blinds from Coulisse, allowing for more HomeKit-enabled design options. Eve MotionBlinds are also set to get Matter integration later in the quarter.
The new Matter-certified Eve Door and Window, Eve Energy, and Eve Motion will be available from the Eve website and from Amazon on March 28.
