CES 2023: Govee Launches Matter-Certified Light Strip

Smart home accessory maker Govee today announced the launch of a new two-meter LED Strip Light that is Matter-certified and able to work with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and other smart home platforms that support Matter.



Govee is partnering with Google for the light strip, but because of the Matter support, it is compatible with ‌HomeKit‌ devices. Govee says that because Matter is a local connectivity protocol, connectivity will be more reliable with faster response times and improved data protection.

In the future, Govee plans to add more Matter-enabled lighting products including table lamps, floor lamps, and outdoor lights. More information is available on the Govee website.