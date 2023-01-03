CES 2023: OtterBox Debuts iPhone Case With Built-In Grip and MagSafe Support

OtterBox today announced the upcoming launch of OtterGrip Symmetry Series cases, which offer both MagSafe compatibility and an included grip that doesn't need to be removed for charging.



The OtterGrip cases have an integrated grip that is designed to sit flush with the back of the case when not in use, which allows the case to work with ‌MagSafe‌ charging accessories. With many grip cases and grip accessories like the PopSocket, the grip component does not work with ‌MagSafe‌ because of the thickness, and it needs to be removed when charging.



OtterBox's pop-out grip is made from a soft touch material that fits over the fingers, allowing for a secure grasp on the phone. The case offers OtterBox's 3x MIL STD drop protection, and the built-in grip is able to rotate 360 degrees.

The OtterGrip Symmetry Series cases will be priced at $60, and can be purchased in February 2023.